2017 Formula 1 calendar

Australian GP 24-26 Mar
Chinese GP 7-9 Apr
Bahrain GP 14-16 Apr
Russian GP 28-30 Apr
Spanish GP 12-14 May
Monaco GP 25-28 May
Canadian GP 9-11 Jun
Azerbaijan GP 23-25 Jun
Austrian GP 7-9 Jul
British GP 14-16 Jul
Hungarian GP 28-30 Jul
Belgian GP 25-27 Aug
Italian GP 1-3 Sep
Singapore GP 15-17 Sep
Malaysian GP 29-1 Oct
Japanese GP 6-8 Oct
United States GP 20-22 Oct
Mexican GP 27-29 Oct
Brazilian GP 10-12 Nov
Abu Dhabi GP 24-26 Nov

Formula 1 news

4 January 2017
Mercedes sets launch date for 2017 F1 car
Mercedes AMG Petronas has revealed the launch date for its 2017 F1 car, the W08, for 23rd February which will be unveiled at Silverstone...

4 January 2017
Ferrari starts suspension dispute ahead of 2017 F1 season
Ferrari has enquired into the legality of a its rivals' suspension technology by offering a similar version in a letter to Charlie Whiting...

4 January 2017
Brave drivers will be rewarded in F1 2017 Horner
'Brave' drivers like Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo stand to benefit most from the change in F1 regulations, reckons Christian Horner....

4 January 2017
WATCH Nico Hulkenberg make first Renault appearance
Nico Hulkenberg makes his first public appearance as an official Renault Sport F1 driver....

4 January 2017
Massa return will be a mistake Alesi
Jean Alesi says if Felipe Massa goes back on his decision to quit F1 to return to Williams it will be a mistake...

Formula 1 videos


A virtual lap of Albert Park Circuit, host for the Australian Grand Prix. The temporary street course is 5.3 kilometers long. The direction is clockwise. The track is fairly demanding and tricky for the drivers as it is quite fast and also contains many challenging corners.


A virtual lap of Shanghai International Circuit, host for the Chinese Grand Prix. A unique combination of slow spiraling corners, fast corners, hairpins, long and short straights makes Shanghai one of the most challenging circuits of the F1 season.


A virtual lap of Bahrain International Circuit. The circuit has one of the most unique surroundings on the F1 calendar due to its location in the middle of a desert. Sand on the circuit can result in loss of grip and additional thermal problems, if it gets into the car.