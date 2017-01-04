2017 Formula 1 calendar

Formula 1 news
4 January 2017
Mercedes sets launch date for 2017 F1 car
Mercedes AMG Petronas has revealed the launch date for its 2017 F1 car, the W08, for 23rd February which will be unveiled at Silverstone...
Ferrari starts suspension dispute ahead of 2017 F1 season
Ferrari has enquired into the legality of a its rivals' suspension technology by offering a similar version in a letter to Charlie Whiting...
Brave drivers will be rewarded in F1 2017 Horner
'Brave' drivers like Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo stand to benefit most from the change in F1 regulations, reckons Christian Horner....
WATCH Nico Hulkenberg make first Renault appearance
Nico Hulkenberg makes his first public appearance as an official Renault Sport F1 driver....
Massa return will be a mistake Alesi
Jean Alesi says if Felipe Massa goes back on his decision to quit F1 to return to Williams it will be a mistake...